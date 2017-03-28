Women of the Wall in Portland

WHAT

Women of the Wall Executive Director Lesley Sachs will update Portlanders on the rapidly evolving legal battle over women’s rights to pray at the Western Wall. Light dessert reception will follow.

WHEN

7 pm, April 26, Rosh Hodesh Iyar

WHERE

Congregation Beth Israel sanctuary

PRESENTED BY

CBI with the support and partnership of the

Jewish Federation of Greater Portland

INFORMATION

503-222-1069