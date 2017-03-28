Women of the Wall in Portland

WHAT
Women of the Wall Executive Director Lesley Sachs will update Portlanders on the rapidly evolving legal battle over women’s rights to pray at the Western Wall. Light dessert reception will follow.
WHEN
7 pm, April 26, Rosh Hodesh Iyar
WHERE
Congregation Beth Israel sanctuary
PRESENTED BY
CBI with the support and partnership of the
Jewish Federation of Greater Portland
INFORMATION
503-222-1069
March 29, 2017 @ 9:47 am WOW: Marathon for women’s rights steps up the pace | Oregon Jewish Life
[…] April 24-26. In Portland, Lesley will meet privately with a variety of groups and present a public update April 26 on the accelerated pace of the marathon that has resulted in significant steps from Israel’s […]