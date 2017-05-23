1st floor
Changing Exhibition Gallery:
Renee & Irwin Holzman
2nd floor Gallery:
Leonard & Lois Schnitzer Family
Lobby:
Stern Family
in memory of Jerry Stern
Main stairway:
Jay & Diane Zidell
Charitable Foundation
Vestibule:
Lila Goodman
Gift shop:
Ron Tonkin Family
Café:
Rosemarie F. Rosenfeld Family (Lefty’s Cafe)
Smaller gallery, 1st floor:
Solomon & Rosalyn Menashe
Board room:
Elizabeth & Ruben Menashe
Reception desk:
Madelle & Stanley Rosenfeld
Reading room:
Alice Meyer
Education lab:
Gus & Libby Solomon
(Richard Solomon)
Hallway gallery:
Barry & Susan Menashe in honor of Davia and Ted Rubenstein and Robert and Ruth Menashe
2nd floor large exhibit case:
Bob & Lore Labby,
Paul & Lee Ann Labby
Visitor benches:
Estelle Golden;
Madelle and Stanley Rosenfeld
'OJMCHE Named Spaces (as of May 10, 2017)' has no commentsBe the first to comment this post!