Kids & Teens Calendar March 2017

MARCH 10-12

Happy Purim. Family Friendly Purim parties are included in the calendar on page 66.

MARCH 26

The Jewish Holiday Culinary Experience is an innovative program for adults and children ages 5-12. Passover cooking, 6-8 pm at Portland Kollel, 6688 SW Capitol Hwy., Portland. 503-245-5420

APRIL 2

Good Deeds Day. See page 41

RECURRING:

NORTHEAST STORY HOUR WITH PJ LIBRARY: 9:30-10:15 am Sundays at New Seasons, 3445 N Williams Ave., Portland. Share in a weekly story hour for families with music and PJ Library Books. rachelr@jewishportland.org or 503-892-7415

MONTHLY HEBREW STORY HOUR WITH PJ LIBRARY: 2:30 pm every second Sunday at the Hillsboro Public Library, 2850 NE Brookwood Pkwy., Hillsboro. rachelr@jewishportland.org or 503-892-7415

CHAI BABY + PJ LIBRARY INDOOR PLAYGROUND: 10 am-noon, every first Thursday at the MJCC, 6651 SW Capitol Hwy. For parents and their children up to 5 years old. Playing, running, meeting new and old friends, snacks. Free. 503-244-0111

PJ STORY HOUR YAD B’YAD: 9:30-10:15 am Fridays at Rose Schnitzer Manor, 6140 SW Boundary St., Portland. Share in a weekly story hour for young families with music and PJ Library books with the residents of Cedar Sinai Park. rachelr@jewishportland.org or 503-892-7415

YOUNG FAMLY TOT SHABBAT: 10:15-11:15 first and third Fridays at Congregation Neveh Shalom, 2900 SW Peaceful Lane, Portland. Join other young families for a special Saturday morning Tot Shabbat with singing, dancing, stories, indoor picnic-style lunch and Shabbat fun. Free. Rabbi Eve Posen 503-246-8831

A LITTLE SHABBAT: 5-6:30 pm every third Friday at Congregation Shaarie Torah, 920 NW 25th Ave., Portland. 503-226-6131

FOURTH FRIDAYS WITH RABBI EVE POSEN: 5:15-7 pm, fourth Fridays. Join Rabbi Eve Posen for this fun Shabbat for young families! Welcome Shabbat with music and stories. Potluck dinner to follow. Co-sponsored by PJ Library. RSVP for more info and location: 503-246-8831 or eposen@nevehshalom.org

TOT SHABBAT: 9-10:30 am first Saturdays at Congregation Beth Israel, 1972 NW Flanders, Portland. Join us for our special Saturday service for our littlest congregants and the grownups who love them.

503-222-1069

TORAH TROOP FOR 3RD-5TH GRADERS: 10:15 am–11:30 am First and third Saturdays, Congregation Neveh Shalom. Meet in the main service for the beginning of the Torah service, and then come out with your friends for a fun and active lesson on the Torah portion (parsha) of the week. Return to the service to help lead Adon Olam, and join the community for lunch! Free. 503-246-8831

KIDDUSH CLUB FOR K-2ND GRADE: 10:15-11:30 am, first and third Saturdays at Congregation Neveh Shalom, 2900 SW Peaceful Lane, Portland. Join other families for prayer, singing, conversation and fun followed by an indoor picnic style lunch. 503-246-8831

SHABBAT STORYTIME: 9:45-10:15 am, second Saturdays, at Congregation Shir Tikvah, 7550 NE Irving St., Portland. Free. Shabbat gathering of toddlers and their caregivers. Best for kids up to age 5, although older siblings are welcome. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts that celebrate holidays and Jewish values. Stay afterwards for bagels and coffee with Rabbi Ariel Stone. 503-473-8227

TORAH YOGA: 10:30 am-noon every second Saturday at Congregation Shaarie Torah, 920 NW 25th Ave., Portland. 503-226-6131

TOT SHABBAT: 10-11 am every second Saturday at Congregation Kol Ami, 7800 NE 119th St., Vancouver. Rabbi Elizabeth Dunsker leads a short Shabbat service with singing and story telling! Craft making based on the story and a short oneg follows the service. Ages 0 to 5. jewishvancouverusa.org

KESSER KIDS’ TIME: 10:30 am-noon every second, fourth and last Saturday at Congregation Kesser Israel, 6698 SW Capitol Hwy., Portland. The program is geared for children age 2-11. 503-222-1239