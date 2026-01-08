0

Rebekah Sobel of OJMCHE is new cohort at Leading Edge/Leading Executives

By Jason Edelstein Leading Edge announced the 21 Jewish nonprofit leaders in the newest cohort of its acclaimed executive leadership development program, “Leading Executives.” “Developing strong leadership skills is vital for navigating the challenges and opportunities of this moment,” said Abby Crawford, VP of Leadership Programs at Leading Edge. “In today’s shifting landscape, Jewish nonprofit leaders are grappling with a range of pressing…
Hollywood pushes back-finally

Hollywood pushes back. Over 1,200 actors, producers, and creators — from Liev Schreiber and Mayim Bialik to Debra Messing, Gene Simmons, and Haim Saban — just signed a powerful open letter rejecting the cultural boycott of Israel. The statement, released by Creative Community for Peace and The Brigade, calls out the attempt to blacklist Israeli…
Burrata & Beet Sweet Potato Stacks

   4 servings Burrata & Beet Sweet Potato Stacks are a colorful, creamy, and vibrant appetizer that layers roasted sweet potatoes, earthy beets, and lush burrata cheese with a balsamic glaze finish. Ingredients • 2 large sweet potatoes, sliced into ½-inch rounds • 2 medium beets, roasted, peeled & sliced • 2 (4 oz) balls…
Oy Joy is what every Jewish child needs (and parents too)!

      Iris Moran and Liora Goren recognize how hard it can be to maintain Jewish identity when you’re raising children in a secular environment. Finding the time and resources to nurture this bond can be challenging. That’s why these Israeli business partners launched a nonprofit digital platform that makes Jewish-themed crafts projects accessible…
Nosh +Screening of “Living While Dining”

Join the Jewish Association for Death Education (JADE) in partnership with the Mittleman Jewish Community Center (MJCC) for a special brunch event: Brunch + Special Screening of “Living While Dying” Sunday, August 18 at 11:00 am! Join us for a screening of the film Living While Dying: a documentary that features Portland residents navigating their own death experiences…
Josh Frankel honored at the OJCF 2024 Annual Meeting

Josh Frankel was honored at the 2024 OJCF Annual meeting This honor celebrates the individuals and families who have helped build our Jewish community and have ensured the continuation of that work through lifetime legacy gifts in their estate plansOJCF’s partner organizations tabled at the beginning of the evening, creating space for partners, donors, and…