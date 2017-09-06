This may be the golden era for aging.

With people living longer, seniors want more choices for living active, fulfilling lives. Abundant opportunities for stimulating educational and social programs are available, along with a wide variety of in-home, independent and assisted living options. The increase in in-home care providers and ways to increase accessibility and mobility enables seniors to stay in their homes longer if they choose.

Retirement communities now offer many independent living options from cottages to apartements for active seniors. Even nursing home care is becoming more homelike with the advent of the Green House model and other settings that create a home for aging residents who need assistance to get through the day

You can’t help getting older, but you don’t have to get old.

~George Burns

ELDER CARE

ADULT DAY SERVICES AT CEDAR SINAI PARK

Nancy Heckler, Director

6125 SW Boundary St.

Portland, OR

503-535-4403

nancy.heckler@cedarsinaipark.org

cedarsinaipark.org

Adult Day Services offers family caregivers convenient, flexible respite along with the comfort of knowing their loved one will be spending the day in a stimulating, nurturing and fun environment. Group activities are adjusted to the needs, abilities and interests of participants and include yoga, music, garden club, creative arts, brain fitness activities, reminiscing, board games and special events. Lunch and two snacks daily are included in the cost of the program.

ALL IN ONE MOBILITY, INC.

12833 NE Airport Way

Portland, OR 97230

503-255-5005

sales@allinonemobility.com

allinonemobility.com

We sell, install and service stair lifts, walk-in tubs, barrier free showers, wheelchair lifts, track lifts, elevators and more. Visit our showroom near the airport to see and try stair lifts, mobility scooters, lift chairs, walkers, baths, showers, wheelchairs, elevators and other mobility products. We service everything we sell. We are open 8 am-5 pm, Monday-Friday.



HEARING HEALTH

4921 SW 76th Ave.

Portland, OR 97225

503-292-2995

info@yourhearinghealth.com

yourhearinghealth.com

Portland’s #1 rated provider of top quality Hearing Aids. Accurate and comprehensive hearing evaluations, no- and low-cost hearing aid repairs, prescriptive fitting utilizing state of the art REAL Ear Measurement, reprogramming, hearing protection. For the past 17 years, thousands of people have relied on us to keep them active, healthy and connected to the people and sounds they love. We’re conveniently located next to the Raleigh Hills’ Fred Meyers between the UPS Store and Allstate Insurance.

HOLOCAUST SURVIVOR SERVICES

1221 SW Yamhill St., Ste. 301

Portland, OR

503-226-7079, ext. 121

jfcs-portland.org

SINAI IN-HOME CARE

7412 SW Beaverton-Hillsdale #106

Portland, OR

503-542-0088

info@SinaiCare.org

SinaiCare.org

Sinai In-Home Care is a nonprofit, licensed Comprehensive In-Home Care Agency serving seniors and people with disabilities in the Portland metropolitan area. Supporting individuals and their families, our experienced care team of nurses and caregivers provide reliable care coordination, personalized plans, assistance with daily activities, hands-on care and medication administration. For short or long periods, let us support you or your loved one to remain comfortably at home.

SENIOR LIVING

CEDAR SINAI PARK

6125 SW Boundary St.

Portland, OR

503-535-4300

info@cedarsinaipark.org

cedarsinaipark.org

Cedar Sinai Park and its many service affiliates is a nonprofit organization that provides residential and community-based care to seniors and adults with special needs. These services are provided through a broad-based continuum of care that can be tailored to individuals’ unique needs, and in a manner based on Jewish values of secure, supportive, loving and stimulating environments. Active consumer choice and a person-centered approach to care are at the heart of our mission.

COURTYARD VILLAGE AT RALEIGH HILLS

Joanie Ceballos, General Manager

Merry Larsen, Marketing Director

Doris Kelleher, Operations Manager

4875 SW 78th Ave.

Portland, OR

503-297-5500

joaniec@courtyardvillage.com

courtyardvillage.com

A welcoming, comfortable community where you feel you belong is important as you embrace a new venture. Courtyard Village at Raleigh Hills provides high quality and affordable housing for active, independent adults 62 years of age or older. We are independently owned and locally operated. It’s the privacy and freedom of home combined with services of friendly, helpful, and caring staff. Residents feel connected and continue to thrive as they build new and meaningful relationships.

HAROLD SCHNITZER CENTER FOR LIVING

Mike Martynowicz, Administrator

6125 SW Boundary St.

Portland, OR

503-535-4300

cedarsinaipark.org

The Harold Schnitzer Center for Living, Oregon’s first Green House ® homes, offers long-term intermediate nursing care in a setting that isn’t “home like” – it is home. Spacious, stunning private rooms and private bathrooms surround a welcoming hearth and family-style gourmet kitchen. The rhythm of daily life is driven by the individuals who call it home. Each household is managed by a cross-trained direct care staff dedicated to fostering deeper knowing relationships with the residents.

NORTHWEST PLACE

Quinn Crandell, Executive Director

2420 NW Marshall St.

Portland, OR

503-388-4208

Northwest_Place_Marketing@SRG-LLC.com

SRGseniorliving.com

At NorthWest Place, an Independent Living retirement community located in Portland, residents enjoy a vibrant retirement lifestyle with a full calendar of social, cultural, and educational opportunities. Complementing the community’s one and two-bedroom residences is a full menu of services and amenities, such as an onsite restaurant with daily fresh specials, a rooftop garden, an Art room and a fitness center. To take a tour, please call 503-388-4208.

ROBISON JEWISH HEALTH CENTER

Mike Martynowicz, Administrator

6125 SW Boundary St.

Portland, OR

503-535-4300

cedarsinaipark.org

RJHC is a post-acute care center providing state-of-the-art rehabilitation services. We provide the highest quality skilled care for those recovering from surgery, strokes, accidents or other major health traumas promotes healing to get you back home. Support services include on-site physical rehabilitation and occupational and speech therapies. Private rooms, private bathrooms, around the clock in-room dining, and access to Cedar Sinai Park campus activities help make your stay with us peaceful and enjoyable. Opening Autumn 2017.

ROSE SCHNITZER MANOR

Irit Mandelsberg, Administrator

6140 SW Boundary St.

Portland, OR

503-535-4000

RoseSchnitzerManor.org

Rose Schnitzer Manor Assisted Living offers a comfortable, elegant and caring community dedicated to providing the highest quality care while supporting a vital lifestyle. Residents enjoy gourmet meals in an array of fine dining settings, daily fitness classes, frequent outings, plus a wealth of on-campus activities to stimulate mind, body and soul. Nestled in 27 acres of urban forest and gardens, Rose Schnitzer Manor is friendly and welcoming … the perfect place to call home.

SPRINGRIDGE AT CHARBONNEAU

Christine Holloway, Director of Sales & Marketing

32200 SW French Prairie Road

Wilsonville, OR

503-218-3614

SpringRidge@SRG-LLC.com

SRGseniorliving.com

Located in Willsonville, SpringRidge at Charbonneau offers Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care in stylish residences. A full calendar of social, cultural and educational opportunities enhances the vibrant lifestyle that the community offers. Residents enjoy a wealth of services and amenities such as an onsite restaurant, a bistro and private dining room, indoor swimming pool and spa and a fully equipped fitness center. To take a tour, please call 503-218-3614.

TOUCHMARK AT FAIRWAY VILLAGE

Ellery Bennett, Executive Director

2911 SE Village Loop

Vancouver, WA

360-254-2866

Info@TouchmarkVancouver.com

TouchmarkVancouver.com

Built on 16 charming acres, Touchmark is a full-service retirement community offering a variety of maintenance-free living options and continuum of care services. Touchmark offers independent living, assisted living, memory care (including early memory care), home health and home care, and rehabilitation and aquatic therapy services. Our on-site Health & Fitness Club with heated pool and spa is open for membership to adults age 50-plus.

The {FULL} Life awaits at Touchmark!

TOUCHMARK IN THE WEST HILLS

Ed Mawe, Executive Director

840 SW Touchmark Way

Portland, OR

503-954-1640

Info@TouchmarkPortland.com

TouchmarkPortland.com

Touchmark in the West Hills combines a remarkable, natural setting and commanding views with convenient access to the area’s cultural activities, health care, shopping and other attractions. Residents will enjoy numerous on-site amenities including chef-prepared meals, a community garden and greenhouse, walking trails, a vineyard, membership to the boutique-style Health & Fitness Club open to adults 50+, our award-winning Full Life Wellness & Life Enrichment Program, and much more! The {FULL} Life awaits at Touchmark!

WEST HILLS VILLAGE

5711 SW Multnomah Blvd

Portland, OR

503-245-7621

westhillssenior.com

For nearly 30 years, West Hills Village has been the place for seniors and their families seeking a rewarding and worry free lifestyle. Hidden away from the bustle of the city and surrounded by lush trees, gardens and flowers, you’ll find a haven here. With our residential care license, we promote our “Aging in Place” philosophy, a care concept that allows our residents the freedom to modify care options.

The Fifth Commandment

“Honor your father and mother, so that your days may be long upon the land which the Lord your G‑d gives you.”

“The 10 Commandments are recorded twice in the Torah. The first time they appear is in the portion of Yitro and the second time is in the portion of Va’Etchanan. When they appear the second time the wording is a bit different, as the words ‘The L-rd, your G‑d, commanded you’ are added. The additional words underscore the fact that although we have a natural tendency to honor our parents, this tendency can wane depending upon circumstances. When, however, we are reminded that this is a direct command from G‑d, we are made to understand that fulfilling this obligation has nothing to do with our personal feelings or experiences.”

~ Rabbi Yeruchem Eilfort on Chabad.org

“A test of a people is how it behaves toward the old. It is easy to love children. Even tyrants and dictators make a point of being fond of children.But the affection and care for the old, the incurable, the helpless are the true gold mines of a culture.”

– Abraham Joshua Heschel