Neshama Carlebach Shabbaton

WHEN: April 7-8

WHERE: Havurah Shir Hadash, Ashland

SCHEDULE:

Friday evening:

Neshama will lead some prayers and songs and tell stories; a highlight will be a “conversation” with Rabbi David Zaslow talking to Neshama informally before the congregation about her work in carrying on the legacy of her once-in-a-lifetime father.

Saturday morning Torah service:

Featuring Neshama teaching, storytelling and singing.

Saturday afternoon:

Workshops (to be announced) followed by a shuk.

Saturday night concert:

Storytelling, anecdotes and singing by Neshama. Storyteller Rebbetzin Devorah Zaslow, who was a friend of Reb Shlomo, will share one of his stories. Rabbi David will “have the honor of singing a song of his.”

TICKETS:

$125 (early bird) or $150 after March 16, which includes the Friday evening oneg and a fish or vegetarian luncheon on Saturday. (Partial work/trade available through executive director Ayala Zonnenschein at ayala@ashlandhavurah.org)

REGISTRATION:

541-488-7716 or havurahshirhadash.org