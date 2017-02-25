Neshama Carlebach Shabbaton

WHEN: April 7-8

WHERE: Havurah Shir Hadash, Ashland

SCHEDULE:

Friday evening:
Neshama will lead some prayers and songs and tell stories; a highlight will be a  “conversation” with Rabbi David Zaslow talking to Neshama informally before the congregation about her work in carrying on the legacy of her once-in-a-lifetime father.

Saturday morning Torah service:
Featuring Neshama teaching, storytelling and singing.

Saturday afternoon:
Workshops (to be announced) followed by a shuk.

Saturday night concert:
Storytelling, anecdotes and singing by Neshama. Storyteller Rebbetzin Devorah Zaslow, who was a friend of Reb Shlomo, will share one of his stories. Rabbi David will “have the honor of singing a song of his.”

TICKETS:
$125 (early bird) or $150 after March 16, which includes the Friday evening oneg and a fish or vegetarian luncheon on Saturday. (Partial work/trade available through executive director Ayala Zonnenschein at ayala@ashlandhavurah.org)

REGISTRATION:
541-488-7716 or havurahshirhadash.org

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

About

'Neshama Carlebach Shabbaton' has no comments

Be the first to comment this post!

Would you like to share your thoughts?

Your email address will not be published.

For advertising information, please contact info@ojlife.com.