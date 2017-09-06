The Mittleman Jewish Community Center (MJCC) provides a rich array of programs and services to the greater Portland community. As we grow and develop our cultural programming, we strive to be among Portland’s best destinations for film, art, literature, theater and musical experiences. Over the past few years, we have deepened our commitment to the arts, through a myriad of cultural, social, artistic and educational activities ranging from programs such as our new Outdoor Summer Concert Series, Israel Film Series and Author Series to Holiday Celebrations and innovative family programs. Here at the J, we provide activities for people of all ages and backgrounds!
Art Gallery Exhibit Opening: Jews of Africa
MJCC Lobby
Opening Night is October 2, 2017
Show runs until December 31, 2017
Israel Film Series
MJCC Ballroom
October 3, 10, 17, 24, 2017
Friends of the Center Brunch featuring
Susan Stamberg
MJCC Ballroom
March 4, 2018
Author Series
MJCC Ballroom
Tuesday evenings in March
Yom Ha’Atzmaut
MJCC Campus
April 18, 2018
Outdoor Summer Concert Series
MJCC Campus – “The Green”
Summer 2018
Mittleman Jewish Community Center
Len Steinberg, Program Director
6651 SW Capitol Highway, Portland, OR
mjcc@oregonjcc.org
503.244.0111
www.oregonjcc.org
'MITTLEMAN JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER YOUR SPOT FOR CULTURE' has no commentsBe the first to comment this post!