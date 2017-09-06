MITTLEMAN JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER YOUR SPOT FOR CULTURE

The Mittleman Jewish Community Center (MJCC) provides a rich array of programs and services to the greater Portland community. As we grow and develop our cultural programming, we strive to be among Portland’s best destinations for film, art, literature, theater and musical experiences. Over the past few years, we have deepened our commitment to the arts, through a myriad of cultural, social, artistic and educational activities ranging from programs such as our new Outdoor Summer Concert Series, Israel Film Series and Author Series to Holiday Celebrations and innovative family programs. Here at the J, we provide activities for people of all ages and backgrounds!

Art Gallery Exhibit Opening: Jews of Africa

MJCC Lobby

Opening Night is October 2, 2017

Show runs until December 31, 2017

Israel Film Series

MJCC Ballroom

October 3, 10, 17, 24, 2017

Friends of the Center Brunch featuring

Susan Stamberg

MJCC Ballroom

March 4, 2018

Author Series

MJCC Ballroom

Tuesday evenings in March

Yom Ha’Atzmaut

MJCC Campus

April 18, 2018

Outdoor Summer Concert Series

MJCC Campus – “The Green”

Summer 2018

Mittleman Jewish Community Center

Len Steinberg, Program Director

6651 SW Capitol Highway, Portland, OR

mjcc@oregonjcc.org

503.244.0111

www.oregonjcc.org