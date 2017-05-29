Memorial Day at CSP

Portland Police Honor Guard post the colors to honor those who have served our country at Cedar Sinai Park’s Memorial Day Program held in Zidell Hall at Rose Schnitzer Manor May 29. There are 36 veterans living on the CSP campus. Senior housing at CSP includes Harold Schnitzer Center for Living, a Green House Model; Robison Jewish Health Center, post acute care; and Rose Schnitzer Manor, assisted living.

Members of CSP’s Adult Day Services choir lead the gathering singing songs such as “The Caisson Song,” “This Land is Your Land” and “America the Beautiful.” Adult Day Services provides convenient, flexible respite care on a daily basis.

The names of the friends and family members of CSP residents and staff, who died serving our country, were read during the gathering. CSP Spiritual Life Director Jemi Mansfield led attendees in a beautiful prayer for the fallen.