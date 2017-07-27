Kishka Klassic Benefit Tourney Moves to RedTail

PHOTO: The winners of last year’s Kishka Klassic, from left: Jonathan Singer, Evan Bernstein, Les Gutfreund and Brad Stern.

On Sept. 10, NCSY will host its 4th annual Kishka Klassic Golf Tournament.

The event is set up as a four-person scramble and includes 18 holes of golf, green fees, golf carts, a BBQ lunch, a dessert and wine reception, and food and drink stations along the course.

This year, the tournament will take place at the RedTail Golf Course in Beaverton. Named in honor of the red-tailed hawks that nest in the surrounding trees, the original 9-hole course was completely redesigned in 1999 into a 7,100-yard, championship 18-hole course.

All proceeds from the Kishka Klassic will be used to provide education and leadership opportunities for Jewish teens around Oregon. NCSY reaches out to all Jewish teens, regardless of their level of affiliation. NCSY aims to connect Jewish teens with their heritage as well as their local and international Jewish communities. For many teens, NCSY is their only Jewish experience. Some of our programs include Jewish Student Union clubs in public high schools, Jewish Drivers Ed., Latte & Learning, Shabbat Shebang and the famous NCSY Shabbaton.

All proceeds raised at NCSY events go directly towards NCSY scholarships for Jewish teens. NCSY firmly believes that no teen should be turned away due to financial constraints and its staff works tirelessly to ensure that this standard is upheld. Your sponsorship dollars provide education and leadership opportunities for Jewish teens around Oregon.

It will be a day filled with food, golf and fun, all while supporting an important cause. Visit oregon.ncsy.org for more information and to register.