Kids & Teens January Event Calendar

JAN. 7

KIDS NIGHT OUT WITH BB CAMP: 5-9 pm. Come hang out with your friends and give your parents the night off! K-6th graders. $25, $5 sibling discount. Drop off at BB Camp Office, 9400 SW Beaverton-Hillsdale Hwy, #200. amansfield@bbcamp.org or 503-496-7444 ext. 7015

JAN. 12-MARCH 2

IMPROV COMEDY CLUB: 3:45-4:45 pm, Thursdays at the MJCC, 6651 SW Capitol Hwy. Third- to fifth-graders will learn short-form games that teach the skills of listening and responding, working together to create a story and building self-confidence. 503-535-3555 or oregonjcc.org/registration; CG202

FEB. 5

DEADLINE for Young Artists Show: Young artists in Grades 5 to 8, are invited to submit up to five pieces of any medium(s) for Jury consideration for ORA’s Young Artists show at the MJCC Feb. 26-March 3. Submit your artwork and application 10:30 am-noon, Feb. 5, at Neveh Shalom, Room 105. YoungArtistsShow@gmail.com | NorthwestJewishArtists.org

RECURRING:

NORTHEAST STORY HOUR WITH PJ LIBRARY: 9:30-10:15 am Sundays at New Seasons, 3445 N Williams Ave., Portland. Share in a weekly story hour for families with music and PJ Library Books. rachelr@jewishportland.org or 503-892-7415

MONTHLY HEBREW STORY HOUR WITH PJ LIBRARY: 2:30 pm every second Sunday at the Hillsboro Public Library, 2850 NE Brookwood Pkwy., Hillsboro. rachelr@jewishportland.org or 503-892-7415

CHAI BABY + PJ LIBRARY INDOOR PLAYGROUND:

10 am-noon, every first Thursday at the MJCC, 6651 SW Capitol Hwy. For parents and their children up to 5 years old. Playing, running, meeting new and old friends, snacks. Free. 503-244-0111

PJ STORY HOUR YAD B’YAD: 9:30-10:15 am Fridays at Rose Schnitzer Manor, 6140 SW Boundary St., Portland. Share in a weekly story hour for young families with music and PJ Library books with the residents of Cedar Sinai Park. rachelr@jewishportland.org or 503-892-7415

A LITTLE SHABBAT: 5-6:30 pm every third Friday at Congregation Shaarie Torah, 920 NW 25th Ave., Portland. 503-226-6131

SHABBAT STORYTIME: 9:45-10:15 am, second Saturdays, at Congregation Shir Tikvah7550 NE Irving St., Portland. Free. Shabbat gathering of toddlers and their caregivers. Best for kids up to age 5, although older siblings are welcome. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts that celebrate holidays and Jewish values. Stay afterwards for bagels and coffee with Rabbi Ariel Stone. 503-473-8227

TORAH YOGA: 10:30 am-noon every second Saturday at Congregation Shaarie Torah, 920 NW 25th Ave., Portland. 503-226-6131