IRIS EREZ performs “Local (not easy)”

WHAT

The Reed Dance Department presents resident choreographer/dancer Iris Erez’s performance of “Local (not easy).” Premiered in 2016, the solo work investigates how space affects and restructures the active body within it. As one who has moved from the city to the village, from singlehood to motherhood, Iris explores how these relocations have also produced reconstructions of the self.

WHEN

7 pm, Friday and Saturday, March 3 and 4

WHERE

Reed College Performing Arts Center, Massee Performance Lab (PAB 128)

TICKETS

$10 general; $5 students/seniors; free for Reed students, faculty, staff;

available at the door or online at events.reed.edu.

Her performances at Reed are supported by the Mellon Fund and the Weitkamp Fund.