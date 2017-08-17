Hillel Helps Students Connect Before They Get to Campus

One of the greatest challenges for new college students can be finding a place on campus where they feel at home and can form a community in an unfamiliar place. As the center for Jewish life on 550 college campuses around the world, Hillel can help ease students into the college experience and provide ways to make new friends and connections.

The process starts even before new students step foot on campus through Jewish College Bound, Hillel International’s tool to connect incoming freshmen with their local Hillel. Parents, youth group advisors or students themselves can submit the new freshman’s contact information and receive information from local Hillel staff and student leaders, including invitations to freshmen orientation events.

“It’s great to know that with Jewish College Bound you will already have a community excited to meet you and enhance your college experience from day one, before you even step foot on campus,” said Paige Gutter, a rising junior at Miami University of Ohio. “Even for students who aren’t sure how to get involved in Jewish life, Hillel can show them numerous opportunities to find their home away from home on campus.”

Jewish College Bound is part of Hillel’s efforts to ensure students find a community on campus where they can create the connections that will ensure their Jewish futures and solidify their cultural and religious identity in ways that represent their own unique backgrounds and life goals.

“Hillel is committed to inspiring every Jewish student to make an enduring commitment to Jewish life, learning and Israel,” said Hal Ossman, Hillel International’s chief campus officer. “Jewish College Bound connects students to exciting opportunities available through Hillel and ensures freshmen will find a friendly face when they arrive on campus.”

Founded in 1923, Hillel has been enriching the lives of Jewish students for more than 90 years. Today, Hillel International is a global organization that welcomes students of all backgrounds and fosters an enduring commitment to Jewish life, learning and Israel. Hillel is dedicated to enriching the lives of Jewish students so that they may enrich the Jewish people and the world. As the largest Jewish student organization in the world, Hillel builds connections with emerging adults at more than 550 colleges and universities, and inspires them to direct their own path. During their formative college years, students are challenged to explore, experience, and create vibrant Jewish lives.

In Oregon, Hillels serve Portland metro, Eugene and Corvallis campuses. Here is the contact information for each: GREATER PORTLAND HILLEL, 503-867-3646, pdxhillel.org; HILLEL AT THE U OF O, 541-343-8920, oregon.hillel.org; HILLEL AT OSU, 541-343-8920, oregon.hillel.org; and LEWIS & CLARK HILLEL, 503-768-7082, pdxhillel.org.