Hadassah Surgeons Save 28-Week-Old Fetus

For the first time in Israel, an interdisciplinary team of Hadassah Medical Organization doctors performed an aortic balloon valvuoplasty in utero, a risky and delicate procedure, to save the life of a 28-week old fetus with a severe heart defect. The operation, which took place at Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem in Jerusalem, widened the fetus’ aorta and is almost identical to an adult catheterization.

Ellen Hershkin, National President, Hadassah, the Women’s Zionist Organization of America, Inc. says, “HMO’s brilliant medical teams continue to provide Israel with the most innovative, life-saving surgical procedures. We take great pride in the talent, commitment and ingenuity of our surgeons who solidify HMO’s reputation as a world-class research and medical facility.”

The HMO surgical team was led by Dr. Azaria Rein, Director, Pediatric Cardiology, and included Dr. Sagi Gavrim, Director, Pediatric Catheterization Services; Dr. Yuval Gielchinsky, Head, Obstetrics Medicine; Dr. Simcha Yagel, Director, Obstetrics & Gynecology; obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Nili Yanai and anesthesiologist Dr. Carolyn Weiniger, among others.

Dr. Rein, a world-renowned authority on embryonic birth defects, says: “The diagnosis was a critical narrowing of the aortic valve which was also accompanied by severe damage to the function of the left ventricle, which was barely able to contract. The baby’s parents knew that without treatment, the left ventricle would likely degenerate and not be able to transfer blood to the baby’s body after birth.

Dr. Gielchinsky adds: “In the process of catheterization, under epidural anesthesia for the mother and anesthesia for the fetus as well, we inserted a very delicate needle through the mother’s abdominal wall directly to the left ventricle of the fetal heart. It was a complex and delicate procedure that required maximum concentration and precision.”

Dr. Sagi passed a narrow wire through the needle to the aorta, through the valve with a balloon that was inflated to enlarge the aorta.

Dr. Gavri notes that “The operation went without complication. Immediately after the operation, we saw an improvement in blood flow through the valve. In a repeat fetal echocardiography the morning after the surgery, it appears that the function of the left ventricle in the fetal heart has improved. Significantly.”

Dr. Gielchinsky summarizes: “We are so proud that Hadassah Medical Organization was the first hospital in Israel to perform this rare procedure which is done in only a few centers around the world. We are now trailblazers in the field of embryology and cardiology.”

