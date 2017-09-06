Front and Center Directory

ARTISTS REPERTORY THEATRE

Jessica Gleason, Marketing Manager

1515 SW Morrison St., Portland, OR

jgleason@artistsrep.org

503-241-9807 ext. 108

artistsrep.org

Portland’s longest-running professional theatre company, Artists Rep’s mission is to produce intimate, provocative theatre and provide a home for artists of varied backgrounds to take creative risks.

CHAMBER MUSIC NORTHWEST

Rachael Smith, Marketing Director

5125 SW Macadam Ave., Suite 125

Portland, OR

smith@cmnw.org

503-223-3202

CMNW.org

CMNW produces and presents exceptional chamber music through over 100 events annually, including Summer and Winter festivals, year-round concerts, outreach activities, educational programs, broadcasts, and innovative collaborations with other arts groups.

LARRY & CO.

1000 SW Broadway, Ste. 1790,

Portland, OR 97205

503-766-3176

Larryandco.com

Founded by Larry Packouz, Larry & Co. is a jewelry boutique and design studio in the Broadway Building across from the Heathman Hotel. Let us custom design a piece of jewelry for you to treasure.

MITTLEMAN JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER

Len Steinberg, Program Director

6651 SW Capitol Highway,

Portland, OR

503-535-3555

Lsteinberg@oregonjcc.org

oregonjcc.org

The Mittleman Jewish Community Centers (MJCC) offers a wide-range of social, cultural educational, and arts programs. Here at the J, you can attend concerts, films, lectures, exhibitions and so much more!

OPAL 28

510 NE 28th Ave., Portland, OR 97232

971-544-7324

events@opal28.com

opal28.com

Modern charms within a vintage building: two main rooms, full service bar, private patio and guest rooms. Catering, rentals and décor; outside vendors welcome. Parties include: weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, corporate, bar/bat mitzvah & more.

OREGON BALLET THEATRE

Natasha Kautsky

0720 SW Bancroft Street,

Portland, OR

natasha.kautsky@obt.org

503-290-0022

obt.org

A Portland cultural gem, OBT produces world-class performances including full-length, classical ballets and cutting edge, contemporary work. OBT School trains over 700 ballet students and OBT Outreach offers integrated arts learning and performance opportunities.

OREGON JEWISH MUSEUM AND CENTER FOR HOLOCAUST EDUCATION

Judith Margles, Director

724 NW Davis St., Portland, OR

503-226-3600

info@ojmche.org

ojmche.org

Main Exhibits: Through Oct. 1, 2017 – ALEFBET: The Alphabet of Memory, Grisha Bruskin; Oct. 18, 2017-Feb. 14, 2018 – I Am This, Oregon Jewish artists; Feb. 28-May 2018 – Vedem: The Underground Magazine of the Terezin Ghetto.

OREGON REPERTORY SINGERS

Allison Silverberg, Executive Director

5319 SW Westgate Dr., Ste. 134

Portland, OR

503-230-0652

orsingers.org

Oregon Repertory Singers performs world-class music accessible to all. Our professional-caliber adult choir has been lauded as “the city’s finest large choir.” Our education- and performance-based youth choir program serves children ages 4-18.

PACKOUZ JEWELERS

Rick Mahler, Owner

522 SW Broadway,

Portland, OR

503-228-3111

rick.mahler@packouzjewelers.com

packouzjewelers.com

Established in 1917, Packouz Jewelers is a family owned and operated business in the heart of downtown Portland’s historic Broadway district. Packouz Jewelers offers the finest timepieces and jewelry combined with unsurpassed customer service.

PORTLAND BAROQUE ORCHESTRA

1020 SW Taylor St., Suite 200

Portland, OR 97205

503-222-6000

email@pbo.org

pbo.org

PBO produces intimate, historically informed interpretations of music composed before 1840 for a wide audience. PBO educates the community about the composers and historic context of this music through world-class professional performances, outreach and dialogue.

PORTLAND PIANO INTERNATIONAL/SOLO

Ellen Bergstone Wasil,

Executive Director

Lincoln Hall,

Portland State University,

Portland, OR

503-228-1388

ellen@portlandpiano.org

portlandpiano.org

Portland Piano International’s SOLO Piano Series annually presents six artists of international renown. Our 2017/2018 season includes Van Cliburn Winner Yekwon Sunwoo, Christina and Michelle Naughton, Sunwook Kim, Lukáš Vondráček, Dénes Várjon and Yuja Wang.

PROFILE THEATRE

Matthew Jones,

Managing Director

1515 SW Morrison St,

Suite #205,

Portland, OR

503-242-0080

profiletheatre.org

Profile Theatre devotes its 2018-19 season to explore the works, vision and influence of Lisa Kron and Anna Deavere Smith. We do this through large-scale professional productions, In Dialogue program and vibrant education programs.