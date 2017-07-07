Free meals for hungry kids

Portland’s Jewish Family and Child Service is helping spread the word about free breakfast and lunch opportunities for school-age children in need of food.

Across America, millions of children rely on school meals. But in the summer, those meals disappear.

If you have or know of a school-age student in need of breakfast and/or lunch during the summer break, simply text ‘FOOD’ to 877-877 and provide your address. You’ll then receive a message listing the locations closest to you that run free summer meals programs.

This is the fifth year that Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign has sponsored the hotline. For a Spanish-language version, text ‘COMIDA’ to 877-877.

“We are not directly involved in No Kid Hungry we were just passing along information so if people need the service they can get it,” says JFCS Interim Director Kathleen Sullivan.