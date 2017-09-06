From farmers’ markets to restaurants, Portland has become a culinary destination. The state’s kosher options have expanded too.

The rules regarding what foods are proper to eat originate in the Bible. The Israelites were given a long list of forbidden foods, including animals that didn’t both chew their cud and have split hooves, rodents, birds of prey, shellfish and fish without fins and scales. Exodus added the restriction: “You shall not boil a kid in its mother’s milk.”

The evolution of Jewish dietary laws evolved from there as Talmudic rabbis strove to ensure the mandate was upheld giving rise to the separation of milk and meat. Jewish concerns extend to how food is slaughtered, prepared and served. For an animal to be kosher, or fit for consumption, it must be killed in a prescribed way – the swiftest, most painless and humane death for an animal.

Although kosher laws have their origin in the Bible, with modern food production concerns, kosher is considered the gold standard by many consumers looking to verify the safety and purity of the food they eat.

Our food pages include both kosher and non-kosher listings.

CERTIFYING AGENCY

OREGON KOSHER

6698 SW Capitol Hwy.

Portland, OR

503-343-3497

oregonkosher.org

FARMERS MARKETS PORTLAND FARMERS MARKETS

portlandfarmersmarket.org

Portland State University (SW Park & Montgomery): Saturdays year-round (Mar-Oct) 8:30 am-2 pm; (Nov-Feb) 9 am-2 pm

Pioneer Courthouse Square (SW 6th & Yamhill): 10 am-2 pm Mondays, June 20-Sept. 26

Shemanski Park (SW Park & Main): 10 am-2 pm, Wednesdays, May 4-Nov. 23

Northwest (NW 19th & Everett): 2- 6 pm Thursdays, June 2-Sept. 29

Kenton (N McClellan & Denver): 3-7 pm, Wednesdays, June 1-Sept. 28

King (NE 7th & Wygant): 10 am-2 pm Sundays, May 1 to Nov. 20

Lents International (SE 91st Ave. & Foster): 9 am-2 pm, Sundays, June 5-Oct. 30

BEAVERTON FARMERS MARKET

beavertonfarmersmarket.com

CANBY SATURDAY MARKET

thecanbyfarmersmarket.com

CEDAR MILL SUNSET FARMERS’ MARKET

cedarmillfarmersmarket.wordpress.com

CLACKAMAS SUNNYSIDE GRANGE FARMERS’ & ARTISTS’ MARKET

windancefarms@comcast.net

CULLY FARMERS MARKET

cullyfarmersmarket.com

DAMASCUS FARMERS MARKET

damascusfarmersmarket.org

ESTACADA FARMERS’ MARKET

estacadafarmersmarket.com

FOREST GROVE FARMERS MARKET

adelantemujeres.org/fg-farmers-market

GRESHAM FARMERS MARKET

greshamfarmersmarket.com

GRESHAM SATURDAY MARKET

gatsatmarket.com

HILLSBORO FARMERS MARKET

hillsboromarkets.org

HILLSBORO TUESDAY MARKETPLACE

tuesdaymarketplace.org

HILLSDALE FARMERS’ MARKET

hillsdalefarmersmarket.com

HOLLYWOOD FARMERS’ MARKET

hollywoodfarmersmarket.org

IRVINGTON FARMERS MARKET

irvingtonfarmersmarket.com

LAKE OSWEGO FARMERS’ MARKET

ci.oswego.or.us/farmersmarket/default.htm

LLOYD FARMERS MARKET

lloydfarmersmarket.com

MILWAUKIE SUNDAY FARMER’S MARKET

milwaukiefarmersmarket.com

MONTAVILLA FARMERS MARKET

montavillamarket.org

MORELAND FARMERS MARKET

morelandfarmersmarket.org

OHSU FARMERS MARKET

ohsu.edu/farmersmarket

OREGON CITY FARMERS’ MARKET

orcityfarmersmarket.com

PARKROSE FARMERS MARKET

parkrosefarmersmarket.org

PEOPLE’S FARMERS MARKET

peoples.coop/farmers-market

RAINIER MARINA MARKET

rainier97048.org

SANDY PUBLIC MARKET

sndy.us/20

SCAPPOOSE COMMUNITY FARMERS’ MARKET

503-543–3469

SHERWOOD SATURDAY MARKET

sherwoodmarket.blogspot.com

SOUTH WATERFRONT FARMERS MARKET

southwaterfront.com/farmers-market

ST. JOHNS FARMERS’ MARKET

sjfarmersmarket.com

SUNNYSIDE FARMERS MARKET

windancefarmsandart.com

TIGARD AREA FARMERS MARKET

tigardfarmersmarket.org

THE BULL MOUNTAIN FARMERS MARKET

tbmfm.org

TUALATIN FARMERS MARKET

tualatinfarmersmarket.com

WEST LINN FARMERS MARKET

tasteoftuesday@gmail.com

WOODLAWN FARMERS MARKET

woodlawnfarmersmarket@gmail.com

WOODSTOCK FARMERS MARKET

woodstockmarketpdx.com

FOOD PRODUCERS

HEAVENLY HALLAH

P.O. Box 66004

Tucson, AZ

888-520-9080

sales@challah.com

heavenlyhallah.com

Heavenly Hallah is a moist, sweet, delicious homestyle challah with a twist. Heavenly Hallah is made with kosher parve margarine, fresh eggs and optional golden raisins. Varieties include plain or whole wheat challah. Heavenly Hallah giftpacks contain a 1-pound round Heavenly Hallah, apple, 8-ounce jar of honey and a greeting card personalized with your own special greeting. Heavenly Hallah giftpacks make a warm and welcome gift for friends and family. College students love them too.

SUNSET VALLEY ORGANICS

31567 Hwy. 99 West

Corvallis OR

541-752-0460 (8 am-6 pm only)

sunsetvalleyorganics.com

Sunset Valley Organics is a certified organic, multi-generation family-owned farm, operated by the Wilt Family and located in Corvallis in Oregon’s central Willamette Valley. Our berries are GMO Free. Find Organic Blueberries, Aronia Berries and Organic Red and Black Raspberries, Organic Blackberries at our 4th generation family Farm in Corvallis. Hours: 10 am-4 pm, Monday- Friday on 99W South of Corvallis, just one half-mile south of the Airport exit, on the east side. Frozen berries available for shipping.

KOSHER GROCERIES

ALBERTSONS AT SHATTUCK

5415 SW Beaverton-Hillsdale Hwy.

Portland, OR

503-246-1713

BURLINGAME FRED MEYER

7555 SW Barbur Blvd.

Portland, OR

503-452-3000

NEW SEASONS MARKET

16 stores in greater Portland area

SAFEWAY

(Bakery certified by Oregon Kosher)

8145 SW Barbur Blvd.

Portland, OR

503-452-6068 ext. 1210

TRADER JOES

503-777-1601

Trader Joe’s locations offer a pamphlet listing their kosher items.

WHOLE FOODS MARKET

Nine Locations in Washington and Oregon

RESTAURANTS

(Includes kosher and non-kosher listings)

CAFE AT THE J

(Certified by Oregon Kosher)

6651 SW Capitol Hwy.

Portland, OR

503-535-3630

BOWERY BAGELS

(Bagels certified by Oregon Kosher)

310 NW Broadway

Portland, OR

503-227-NOSH (6674)

bowerybagels.com

DAIRY HILL ICE CREAM

(Most flavors and some toppings certified by Oregon Kosher)

6352 SW Capitol Hwy.

Portland, OR

503-246-2374

KRISPY KREME

(Certified by Oregon Kosher)

16415 NW Cornell Road

Beaverton, OR

503-645-2228

SUNNY’S LEGENDARY FROZEN YOGURT

(Yogurts and most toppings certified by Oregon Kosher)

4397 SW Vermont St.

Portland, OR

971-271-8348