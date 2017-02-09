Add to CalendarGet a Timely Calendar
When:
March 31, 2017 @ 8:00 pm
Where:
Bob Chisholm Center
1225 Ave A
Seaside
OR
Cost:
Free
Contact:
Bev Eastern
503-244-7060
The first service for the North Coast Shabbat group will be held on Friday, March31 at 8:00 pm at the Bob Chisholm Center in Seaside.
Services are usually held on the last Friday of the month, from March thru October.
2017 dates and leaders:
April 28 Kim Schneiderman
May 26 Jemi Mansfield and Jennifer Felberg
June 30 Avrel Nudelman
July 28 Neil Weinstein
Aug. 25 Avrel Nudelman
Sept. 15 Jack Falk
Oct. 20 Eddy Shuldman
September 15, 2017 @ 11:42 pm Carrie thompson
Does anyone know a group meeting in Newport Oregon? Im new at this but really want to obey and learn. I really want to go someplace on September 20. Thank you