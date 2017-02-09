The first service for the North Coast Shabbat group will be held on Friday, March31 at 8:00 pm at the Bob Chisholm Center in Seaside.

Services are usually held on the last Friday of the month, from March thru October.

2017 dates and leaders:

April 28 Kim Schneiderman

May 26 Jemi Mansfield and Jennifer Felberg

June 30 Avrel Nudelman

July 28 Neil Weinstein

Aug. 25 Avrel Nudelman

Sept. 15 Jack Falk