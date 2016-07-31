Resource Guide 2016-2017: Congregations Listing

Almost from the moment Jews arrived in Oregon, they have sought to meet the spiritual needs of the community.

The first Jewish New Year services in the Oregon Territory were held in 1856 in the gold-rush boomtown of Jacksonville in southern Oregon, where German-Jewish immigrants had moved

from the California gold fields.

During the first 100 years of Jewish life in Oregon, congregations emerged, merged and evolved to meet the ever-changing spiritual, lifecycle and community needs of an increasingly dispersed and diverse population.

Congregation Beth Israel, the first Jewish congregation west of the Rocky Mountains and north of California, was founded in Portland in 1858 and continues today as the state’s largest

Reform congregation.

Congregation Ahavai Sholom, a Conservative congregation, was founded by Jews originally from Prussia, in 1869. Congregations Neveh Zedek and Talmud Torah began in 1892 and 1893, respectively, and eventually merged with Ahavai Sholom in 1961 to form Congregation Neveh Shalom.

In 1902 Congregation Shaarie Torah organized as an Orthodox

congregation, purchasing its first building in 1905. (The congregation is now affiliated with the Conservative movement.)

By the 1960s, Oregon’s synagogues had stabilized to include today’s Congregations Beth Israel, Neveh Shalom, Shaarie Torah, Ahavath Achim and Kesser Israel, all in Portland;

Temple Beth Israel in Eugene; and Temple Beth Sholom in Salem.

Corvallis had to wait until 1974 before Beit Am arrived. That same decade, Portland saw its first new congregation in many years – Havurah Shalom, founded in 1978.

The decades since have seen continued growth and diversity within Oregon’s Jewish community, with vibrant new congregations in the greater Portland area and throughout the state and region offering options from Jewish Renewal to Chabad Hasidism and Humanistic Judaism.

On the following pages, you can find the congregations and outreach groups that now serve the Jewish communities of Oregon and Southwest Washington.

CHABAD

CHABAD OF OREGON

Rabbi Moshe Wilhelm, Executive Director

2317 SW Vermont

Portland, OR

503-977-9947

Rabbi@ChabadOregon.com

ChabadOregon.com

You are a part of the Chabad #Mishpacha, where every Jew is family! Chabad is dedicated to providing every Jew, regardless of background, philosophy or level of commitment, an open door environment for enriching Jewish life. Through outreach, education and a range of social services we aspire to help every individual and family enhance their awareness, experience and practice of Judaism. Each Chabad center is supported by the community it serves.

CHABAD HOUSE-SW PORTLAND

Rabbi Motti Wilhelm

Rabbi Chayim Mishulovin

2317 SW Vermont

Portland, OR

503-977-9947

RabbiMotti@ChabadOregon.com

ChabadOregon.com

Catch the spirit at SW Portland’s Chabad! We are warm & welcoming community where young and old, singles and couples find joy, meaning and relevance in their Judaism.

CHABAD OF SE PORTLAND

Rabbi Dov & Chani Bialo

3355 SE Steele St.

Portland, OR

503-236-6642

Rabbi@seportlandchabad.com

SEportlandChabad.com

We offer a very special, welcoming space for the Southeast Jewish community. Our programming is designed to make you feel at home no matter what your level of observance or Jewish knowledge. Come check us out!

CHABAD OF NE PORTLAND

Rabbi Chaim & Mushkah Wilhelm

2858 NE Sandy Blvd.

Portland, OR

503-309-4490

Rabbi@JewishNortheast.com

JewishNortheast.com

CHABAD OF CLARK COUNTY

Rabbi Shmulik & Tzivie Greenberg

9604 NE 126th Ave.

Vancouver, WA

360-993-5222

JewishClarkCounty.com

Facebook.com/JewishClarkCounty

A community center for families and individuals looking to enhance their awareness, experience and practice of Judaism. Our synagogue, preschool, Hebrew school, women’s group, day camp, holiday events and Shabbat dinners are open to the community.

CHABAD JEWISH CENTER OF HILLSBORO

Rabbi Menachem Rivkin, Director

Mrs. Chaya Rivkin, Co-Director and Educational Coordinator

965 SW Brookwood Ave.

503-747-5363

Rabbi@ChabadH.com

ChabadH.com

The first and only Jewish center in Hillsboro & Washington County, we serve the entire community’s Jewish needs – Shabbat services & kiddush, Sunday Hebrew school, bar/bat mitzvah classes, weekly classes, women’s club, holiday programs and activities.

CHABAD OF SALEM

Rabbi Avrohom & Fruma Perlstein

1370 Crowley Ave. SE

Salem, OR

503-383-9569

rabbi@chabadsalem.com

JewishSalem.com

CHABAD OF EUGENE

Rabbi Berel & Rivkah Gurevitch

239 E 14th Ave.

Eugene, OR

347-272-5845

rabbi@jewisheugene.org

jewisheugene.org

CHABAD OF CENTRAL OREGON

Rabbi Yitzock and Mimi Feldman

Bend, OR

541-633-7991

jewishbend.com

CONSERVATIVE

ANSHE SHALOM

Klamath Falls, OR

541-892-3268

CONGREGATION NEVEH SHALOM

Fred Rothstein, Executive Director

Wendy Kahn, Membership and Development Director

Mel Berwin, Director of Congregational Learning

2900 SW Peaceful Lane

Portland, OR

503-246-8831

info@nevehshalom.org

nevehshalom.org

Portland’s welcoming and egalitarian Conservative congregation, Neveh Shalom offers a dynamic array of religious services, the finest Jewish education program from preschool through adult, social justice opportunities, and many cultural and social activities. CNS creates and deepens relationships to Judaism and our community. Come find your place with us! Our Senior Rabbi David Kosak, Cantor Deborah Bletstein, Rabbi Eve Posen, Rabbis Emeritus Daniel Isaak and Joshua Stampfer, and our community look forward to welcoming you.

CONGREGATION SHAARIE TORAH

Gary Fifer, Executive Director

Rabbi Joshua Rose

Dorice Horenstein, Education Director

Elizabeth Fleishman, Preschool Director

Eleyna Fugman, Member Engagement & Outreach

920 NW 25th Ave.

Portland, OR

503-226-6131

cst@shaarietorah.org

shaarietorah.org

Shaarie Torah is revitalizing Conservative Jewish life in the heart of Northwest Portland. An inclusive, egalitarian and multigenerational synagogue since 1905, Shaarie Torah offers innovative Jewish programming, services and activities for every age and interest. Join us for a Shabbat, Saturday morning Kiddush or just stop by and say hi!

HUMANIST

KOL SHALOM

1509 SW Sunset Blvd., Ste. 1E

Portland, OR

503-459-4210

info@kolshalom.org

kolshalom.org

Kol Shalom, Community for Humanistic Judaism, offers a way to be Jewish from a humanist perspective. We welcome all who identify with the history, culture and fate for the Jewish people. We offer a way to celebrate Jewish identity without requiring belief in a supernatural being or adherence to prescribed rituals. Our purpose is to foster community by celebrating Jewish holidays, festivals and lifecycle events; providing education for all ages; and supporting social justice.

INDEPENDENT

AD OLAM

PO Box 10651

Eugene, OR

541-344-7945

BEIT AM

625 NW 36th St.

Mail: PO Box 1143

Corvallis, OR

541-753-0067

BEIT SALMON

Astoria,OR

CENTRAL COAST JEWISH COMMUNITY

c/o David Gomberg

PO Box 113

Neotsu, OR

541-921-1281

COLUMBIA GORGE HAVURAH

Hood River Valley and Mid-Gorge Region

541-806-0069 (Evenings only!)

CONGREGATION SHIR TIKVAH

Rabbi Ariel Stone

Debbi Bodie, Executive Director

Katie Schneider, Education Director

7550 NE Irving Ave.

Portland, OR

503-473-8227

info@shirtikvahpdx.org

shirtikvahpdx.org

Congregation Shir Tikvah is an independent congregation on Portland’s Eastside. We accept Jews from all different backgrounds and acknowledge different ways of practicing and living Jewishly. In addition to services every Friday and Saturday, we have lively Shabbat Torah study, engaging children’s education programs for Pre-K thru b’nai mitzvah and festive celebrations. Our open, thought-provoking approach invites you to live Judaism with us through study, prayer, music and acts of social justice.

JEWISH COMMUNITY OF CENTRAL OREGON/SHALOM BAYIT

21555 Modoc Lane, Bend

Mail: PO Box 1773

Bend, OR

541-385-6421

MAYIM SHALOM

Southern Oregon Coast

PO Box 307

Coquille, OR

541-266-0470

NORTH COAST SHABBAT GROUP

Meets at: Bob Chisholm Center

1225 Ave. A

Seaside, OR

503-244-7060

PORTLAND WOMEN’S TEFILLAH

Meets in: Beit Knesset at PJA

6651 SW Capitol Hwy.

Portland, OR

503-246-3185

TEMPLE EMEK SHALOM

1800 E Main St.

Mail: PO Box 1107

Ashland, OR 541-488-2909

UMPQUA VALLEY HAVURAH

PO Box 1821

Roseburg, OR

541-677-0575

ORTHODOX

CONGREGATION KESSER ISRAEL

6698 SW Capitol Hwy.

Portland, OR

503-222-1239

AHAVAS TORAH SYNAGOGUE

2935 Onyx St.

Eugene, OR

541-844-1340

OUTREACH

JEWISH ENCOUNTER GROUP

Portland, OR

503-349-5381

GESHER – A BRIDGE HOME

10701 SW 25th Ave.

Portland, OR

503-246-5070

PORTLAND’S UNSHUL

Portland, OR

503-396-9191

RELIGION OUTSIDE THE BOX

Portland, OR

503-908-4472

RECONSTRUCTIONIST

HAVURAH SHALOM

Rabbi Joseph Wolf

Deborah Eisenbach-Budner, Education Director

Ilene Safyan, Music Coordinator

825 NW 18th Ave.

Portland, OR

503-248-4662

info@havurahshalom.org

havurahshalom.org

Havurah Shalom is a vibrant, diverse and engaged Jewish community. Steeped in Jewish values, Havurah promotes spirituality, learning and acts of social responsibility. In the spirit of giving back to our community, Havurah’s High Holiday services are open to the public and free of charge. We hope you will join us for Shabbat, holiday celebrations and High Holiday services.

TEMPLE BETH ISRAEL

1175 E 29th Ave.

Eugene, OR

541-485-7218

TEMPLE BETH SHOLOM

1274 Cunningham Lane S

Salem, OR

503-362-5004

REFORM

BEIT HAVERIM

Mark Newman Co-President

Don Spear Co-President

Rabbi Alan Berg

Services: 1111 Country Club Road

Mail: PO Box 311

Lake Oswego, OR

503-310-9184

office@beithav.org

beithav.org

Beit Haverim is an open, inviting and spiritually alive Jewish community just outside of Portland in Lake Oswego. Beit Haverim welcomes everyone to our Reform congregation of Jews by birth, Jews by choice and Jews at heart. We invite you to visit our congregation, where families and individuals experience the sense of Jewish belonging that comes from shared worship, religious instruction, tikkun olam and social events not too far from home. Affiliated with Union for Reform Judaism.

CONGREGATION BETH ISRAEL

Michael Z. Cahana, Senior Rabbi

Josh Kashinsky, Executive Director

Ben Sandler, Education Director

1972 NW Flanders St.

Portland, OR

503-222-1069

resources@bethisrael-pdx.org

bethisrael-pdx.org

Congregation Beth Israel, affiliated with Reform Judaism since 1879, is a vital center of Oregon Jewish life. Our historic campus serves as a house of prayer, a house of study, and a house of assembly, hosting religious services, celebrations, and ceremonies; preschool, religious school; and opportunities for congregants of all ages to engage in education programming, social action, and advocacy on local and national levels. CBI’s beautifully maintained cemetery is located in southwest Portland.

CONGREGATION KOL AMI

Rabbi Elizabeth Dunsker

Lauren Trexler, Director of Education

Robin Hayden, President

7800 NE 119th St.

Vancouver, WA

360-896-8088

admin@jewishvancouverusa.org

jewishvancouverusa.org

Congregation Kol Ami brings together a Jewish community for worship, learning, social events and tikkun olam. Our worship services are inclusive and energetic, blending traditional with contemporary in prayer and song. Services on all major holidays, Friday Shabbat service, Saturday Torah study and service, and monthly Tot Shabbat service. We have a monthly potluck Shabbat meal. Everyone of all ages is welcome to attend and participate in our services and Shabbat meals. (See Education listing).

OR HAGAN: LIGHT OF THE GARDEN JEWISH COMMUNITY

PO Box 5582,

Eugene, OR

541-520-3434

TEMPLE BETH TIKVAH

PO Box 7472

Bend, OR

541-388-8826

RENEWAL

HAVURAH SHIR HADASH

185 N Mountain Ave.

Mail: PO Box 1262

Ashland, OR

541-488-7716

P’NAI OR OF PORTLAND

Bob Lowe, President

Gayle Lovejoy, Administrator

9750 SW Terwilliger Blvd

Portland, OR

503-248-4500

president.pnaior@gmail.com

admin@pnaiorpdx.org

pnaiorpdx.org

P’nai Or is a vibrant, egalitarian Jewish Renewal congregation. Our joyous worship is infused with singing, chanting and dance. We “pray with our feet” through tikkun olam. We study Torah, Kabbalah, teachings of Chassidic masters and other classic Jewish sources. A diversity of Jewish experience and expression is reflected in our membership; all are welcome. P’nai Or is a place where a Jewish spiritual perspective can flourish. Our intent is to make Jewish spirituality accessible.

SEPHARDIC

CONGREGATION AHAVATH ACHIM

3225 SW Barbur Blvd.

6686 SW Capitol Hwy.

Portland, OR

503-227-0010

BEIT YOSEF

4200 SW Vermont St.

Portland, OR

503-295-1170