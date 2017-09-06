AUTO
JAGUAR LAND ROVER PORTLAND
A Don Rasmussen Company
720 NE Grand Avenue
Portland, Oregon
503-230-7700
JLRportland.com
One company. Two iconic brands. Don Rasmussen Company has served greater Portland, Oregon and Southwest Washington since 1950. As an original Land Rover/Range Rover retailer, we welcome the exciting new Jaguar family of vehicles to our stable. Our factory trained, master-level Sales Guides, Service Guides and Technicians provide unsurpassed knowledge and expertise. Experience the incomparable Range Rover, legendary Land Rover or the grace, pace and space of a Jaguar. We hope to see you soon.
MERCEDES-BENZ OF WILSONVILLE
Jeff Swickard, Owner
Gil Fuchs, Sales Consultant
Mike Rossi, Service Manager
25035 SW Parkway Ave.
Wilsonville, OR
503-454-5000
sales@mbwil.com
mercedesbenzwilsonville.com
Oregon’s highest rated luxury automotive dealership. Locally owned Mercedes-Benz dealership. And, Oregon’s only recipient of Mercedes-Benz’s highest honor for dealers – the Best of the Best award. We are involved and support our local community including donating over $500k to different community groups and causes in our area. Thank you for your loyal support.
FINANCIAL
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT
Rebecca DeCesaro, Senior Managing Director
Barbara Palmer, Regional Managing Director
947 SW Broadway
Portland, OR
503-471-4906
rdecesaro@firstrepublic.com
firstrepublic.com
First Republic is a client-focused private bank specializing in wealth creation and management. We offer an array of services to help both individuals and businesses meet their financial goals.
MORGAN STANLEY PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT
Robert Stolar, Managing Director
Adam Merino, Executive Director
Devin Marino, Portfolio Management Associate
522 Fifth Ave., 10th Floor
New York, NY
212-296-6329
fwgsa@morganstanley.com
The Family Wealth Group at Morgan Stanley PWM is a specialized team of interdisciplinary strategic advisors providing services including financial & investment planning, estate & family succession planning, philanthropic advisory and administrative services. The group is headed by Robert Stolar, JD LLM, a Managing Director and Private Wealth Advisor at Morgan Stanley. Drawing on three decades of investment and financial planning experience, Robert was recognized by Barron’s as one of the country’s top 100 financial advisors for 2016.
HEALTH
OREGON CLINIC
Locations throughout Portland
503-935-8000
Community@orclinic.com
Oregonclinic.com
Specialty Medicine with Commitment, Care & Compassion. The Oregon Clinic is a patient-centered medical and surgical specialty practice serving the Portland metropolitan area. Our 240 providers are dedicated to delivering the highest-quality individualized healthcare to every patient. And our compassionate team believes in a collaborative approach to ensure that the patient always comes first. We have 60 locations and accept most insurance plans.
INSURANCE
FOURNIER GROUP
Dirk Fournier, CEO
Cathy Rottle, Account Executive, Personal Insurance
Brent Clair, Account Manager, Commercial Insurance
510 SW 5th Ave., Ste. 701
Portland, OR
503-251-2255
info@fourniergroup.net
fourniergroup.net
Headquartered in Portland, Fournier Group is a dynamic insurance agency providing optimal risk management solutions to diverse people and businesses. We take pride in being different from other agencies and in making a difference—for each client and the community. Our approach: innovate, educate, work hard and deliver top-quality personal service. Find out more at fourniergroup.net.
LEGAL
GEVURTZ MENASHE
Shawn N. Menashe, Managing Shareholder
Albert A. Menashe, Shareholder
Zachary J. Fruchtengarten, Shareholder
Marshal P. Spector, Of Counsel
115 NW First Ave., Ste. 400
Portland, OR
503-227-1515
info@gevurtzmenashe.com
gevurtzmenashe.com
Gevurtz Menashe has been helping families in Oregon and Washington with their legal needs for over 30 years. They have earned a nationally recognized reputation for providing superior legal representation throughout the Pacific Northwest. Whether your need is divorce, custody, parenting time, wills, trusts, probate or adoption, they will help protect what’s most important.
REAL ESTATE
THE HASSON COMPANY
Carolyn Weinstein, Principal Broker
Robin Weinstein, Principal Broker
25 NW 23rd Place, Ste. 4
Portland, OR
503-802-6415 Carolyn
503-802-6405 Robin
Weinsteinc@hasson.com
carolynandrobin.hasson.com
It takes smart, savvy expert Real Estate professionals to navigate the intricate Portland-area market and help clients seize opportunity when it strikes. Carolyn and Robin are agents who are that valuable weapon for finding hidden gems, negotiating great deals and delivering exceptional results. Only industry leaders like them can draw on their invaluable knowledge, connections and resources to pull out all the stops for their clients’ ultimate satisfaction. 50 years combined experience isn’t expensive, IT’S PRICELESS.
LORRAINE ROSE, (W)HERE REALTY
Lorraine Rose, Principal Broker
503-703-8666
lorrainerosepdx@gmail.com
where-inc.com
“When you are moving in, moving out or moving up, call Lorraine Rose.” With more than 30 years experience in Portland, Lorraine Rose is one of Portland’s top Realtors.
SHOES
JAYS WIDE SHOES
8974-B SE Sunnyside Road
Clackamas, OR
Clackamas: 503-654-2888 | Beaverton 503-627-0113
jayswideshoes@aol.com
jayswideshoes.com
Jays Wide Shoes is a full service footwear company that specializes in wide shoes for women and men. Established in 1978, Jays Wide Shoes offers stylish footwear for work or dress, casual footwear for every day, or just the right pair of walking or athletic shoes. With two stores in the Portland Metro area and an extensive online catalog, we are confident that you will find what you are looking for.
