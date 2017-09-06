AUTO

JAGUAR LAND ROVER PORTLAND

A Don Rasmussen Company

720 NE Grand Avenue

Portland, Oregon

503-230-7700

JLRportland.com

One company. Two iconic brands. Don Rasmussen Company has served greater Portland, Oregon and Southwest Washington since 1950. As an original Land Rover/Range Rover retailer, we welcome the exciting new Jaguar family of vehicles to our stable. Our factory trained, master-level Sales Guides, Service Guides and Technicians provide unsurpassed knowledge and expertise. Experience the incomparable Range Rover, legendary Land Rover or the grace, pace and space of a Jaguar. We hope to see you soon.

MERCEDES-BENZ OF WILSONVILLE

Jeff Swickard, Owner

Gil Fuchs, Sales Consultant

Mike Rossi, Service Manager

25035 SW Parkway Ave.

Wilsonville, OR

503-454-5000

sales@mbwil.com

mercedesbenzwilsonville.com

Oregon’s highest rated luxury automotive dealership. Locally owned Mercedes-Benz dealership. And, Oregon’s only recipient of Mercedes-Benz’s highest honor for dealers – the Best of the Best award. We are involved and support our local community including donating over $500k to different community groups and causes in our area. Thank you for your loyal support.

FINANCIAL

FIRST REPUBLIC BANK PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Rebecca DeCesaro, Senior Managing Director

Barbara Palmer, Regional Managing Director

947 SW Broadway

Portland, OR

503-471-4906

rdecesaro@firstrepublic.com

firstrepublic.com

First Republic is a client-focused private bank specializing in wealth creation and management. We offer an array of services to help both individuals and businesses meet their financial goals.

MORGAN STANLEY PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Robert Stolar, Managing Director

Adam Merino, Executive Director

Devin Marino, Portfolio Management Associate

522 Fifth Ave., 10th Floor

New York, NY

212-296-6329

fwgsa@morganstanley.com

The Family Wealth Group at Morgan Stanley PWM is a specialized team of interdisciplinary strategic advisors providing services including financial & investment planning, estate & family succession planning, philanthropic advisory and administrative services. The group is headed by Robert Stolar, JD LLM, a Managing Director and Private Wealth Advisor at Morgan Stanley. Drawing on three decades of investment and financial planning experience, Robert was recognized by Barron’s as one of the country’s top 100 financial advisors for 2016.

HEALTH

OREGON CLINIC

Locations throughout Portland

503-935-8000

Community@orclinic.com

Oregonclinic.com

Specialty Medicine with Commitment, Care & Compassion. The Oregon Clinic is a patient-centered medical and surgical specialty practice serving the Portland metropolitan area. Our 240 providers are dedicated to delivering the highest-quality individualized healthcare to every patient. And our compassionate team believes in a collaborative approach to ensure that the patient always comes first. We have 60 locations and accept most insurance plans.

INSURANCE

FOURNIER GROUP

Dirk Fournier, CEO

Cathy Rottle, Account Executive, Personal Insurance

Brent Clair, Account Manager, Commercial Insurance

510 SW 5th Ave., Ste. 701

Portland, OR

503-251-2255

info@fourniergroup.net

fourniergroup.net

Headquartered in Portland, Fournier Group is a dynamic insurance agency providing optimal risk management solutions to diverse people and businesses. We take pride in being different from other agencies and in making a difference—for each client and the community. Our approach: innovate, educate, work hard and deliver top-quality personal service. Find out more at fourniergroup.net.

LEGAL

GEVURTZ MENASHE

Shawn N. Menashe, Managing Shareholder

Albert A. Menashe, Shareholder

Zachary J. Fruchtengarten, Shareholder

Marshal P. Spector, Of Counsel

115 NW First Ave., Ste. 400

Portland, OR

503-227-1515

info@gevurtzmenashe.com

gevurtzmenashe.com

Gevurtz Menashe has been helping families in Oregon and Washington with their legal needs for over 30 years. They have earned a nationally recognized reputation for providing superior legal representation throughout the Pacific Northwest. Whether your need is divorce, custody, parenting time, wills, trusts, probate or adoption, they will help protect what’s most important.

REAL ESTATE

THE HASSON COMPANY

Carolyn Weinstein, Principal Broker

Robin Weinstein, Principal Broker

25 NW 23rd Place, Ste. 4

Portland, OR

503-802-6415 Carolyn

503-802-6405 Robin

Weinsteinc@hasson.com

carolynandrobin.hasson.com

It takes smart, savvy expert Real Estate professionals to navigate the intricate Portland-area market and help clients seize opportunity when it strikes. Carolyn and Robin are agents who are that valuable weapon for finding hidden gems, negotiating great deals and delivering exceptional results. Only industry leaders like them can draw on their invaluable knowledge, connections and resources to pull out all the stops for their clients’ ultimate satisfaction. 50 years combined experience isn’t expensive, IT’S PRICELESS.

LORRAINE ROSE, (W)HERE REALTY

Lorraine Rose, Principal Broker

503-703-8666

lorrainerosepdx@gmail.com

where-inc.com

“When you are moving in, moving out or moving up, call Lorraine Rose.” With more than 30 years experience in Portland, Lorraine Rose is one of Portland’s top Realtors.

SHOES

JAYS WIDE SHOES

8974-B SE Sunnyside Road

Clackamas, OR

Clackamas: 503-654-2888 | Beaverton 503-627-0113

jayswideshoes@aol.com

jayswideshoes.com

Jays Wide Shoes is a full service footwear company that specializes in wide shoes for women and men. Established in 1978, Jays Wide Shoes offers stylish footwear for work or dress, casual footwear for every day, or just the right pair of walking or athletic shoes. With two stores in the Portland Metro area and an extensive online catalog, we are confident that you will find what you are looking for.