ARTISTS REPERTORY THEATRE: 7 Plays, 2 World Premieres

For its 35th anniversary season, Artists Repertory Theatre brings seven bold and imaginative plays to Portland audiences that include Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winners, two World Premieres and an epic, five-act excursion to the end of the Earth.
“Our 2017/18 season includes some of the most provocative, talked about and acclaimed new plays in recent memory. These seven playwrights are urgently responding to our complicated times and will make you think, feel and start a conversation,” said Dámaso Rodríguez, Artists Rep’s Artistic Director.
An Octoroon
Alder Stage
1516 SW Alder St.
Portland, OR 97205
September 3- October 1
Caught
Morrison Stage
1515 SW Morrison St.
Portland, OR 97205
October 1-29
The Humans
Morrison Stage
November 19 – December 17
Magellanica
Morrison Stage
January 25- February 18
Between Riverside and Crazy
Alder Stage
March 4- April 1
The Thanksgiving Play
Morrison Stage
April 1-29
I And You
Morrison Stage
May 20-June 17
Artists Repertory Theatre
Jessica Gleason, Marketing Manager
Email: jgleason@artistsrep.org
Phone: 503.241.9807 ext. 108
Website: www.artistsrep.org
