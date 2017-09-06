ARTISTS REPERTORY THEATRE: 7 Plays, 2 World Premieres

For its 35th anniversary season, Artists Repertory Theatre brings seven bold and imaginative plays to Portland audiences that include Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winners, two World Premieres and an epic, five-act excursion to the end of the Earth.

“Our 2017/18 season includes some of the most provocative, talked about and acclaimed new plays in recent memory. These seven playwrights are urgently responding to our complicated times and will make you think, feel and start a conversation,” said Dámaso Rodríguez, Artists Rep’s Artistic Director.

An Octoroon

Alder Stage

1516 SW Alder St.

Portland, OR 97205

September 3- October 1

Caught

Morrison Stage

1515 SW Morrison St.

Portland, OR 97205

October 1-29

The Humans

Morrison Stage

November 19 – December 17

Magellanica

Morrison Stage

January 25- February 18

Between Riverside and Crazy

Alder Stage

March 4- April 1

The Thanksgiving Play

Morrison Stage

April 1-29

I And You

Morrison Stage

May 20-June 17

Artists Repertory Theatre

Jessica Gleason, Marketing Manager

Email: jgleason@artistsrep.org

Phone: 503.241.9807 ext. 108

Website: www.artistsrep.org